Charlie House ball raises £147,000 for Aberdeen Big Build appeal

More than £140,000 has been raised for a north-east children’s charity at its annual ball.

Charlie House, which supports young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, welcomed almost 500 people to its black-tie Big Build Ball at the weekend.

The money will go towards its £8 million campaign to build a new specialist-support centre in Aberdeen.

The Winter Wonderland-themed event at P&J Live raised £147,000, including a £50,000 donation from the event’s silver sponsor Apache North Sea.

Compere Pauline Fraser and auctioneer Alex Fleming launched the night, which featured entertainment, food and fundraising. A silent auction was held on bidding tablets, and a live main auction was also held.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Entertainment on the night was given by the Danz Creations Performance Team, a children’s Christmas choir from Class Act Drama, magic from Ariel Hamui and tech from VirtualrealiTEA.

Charlie House founder and chairwoman Tracy Johnstone said: “Our guests were so generous and supportive of the ball.

“Our guest speaker, mum Jill Cameron, gave an honest account of family life with her son Harris and how important Charlie House and the specialist support centre will be to her.

“The Apache North Sea donation caught all of us off guard and was a complete surprise, we are so grateful for their generous donation.”

The Big Build Ball was supported by sponsors Brimmond Group, Premier Oil, Gordon & Watson Funeral Directors, Worley, Apache North Sea, Brown Shipley and Clover Tool Europe.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are so thankful to all of our ball sponsors, local businesses who donated prizes, our volunteers and generous guests who attended the ball.

“All of the profits made at the ball will go directly to the Big Build Appeal and towards our £8m fundraising total for the Charlie House Specialist Support Centre.”