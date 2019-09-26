Charles and Camilla to visit ice cream parlour and butcher shop after opening north-east firm’s new HQ

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit local businesses during a trip to the north-east next week.

Charles and Camilla will open the new headquarters of WM Donald in Netherley on Wednesday.

The couple will also be in Stonehaven, with visits to Giulianotti Ice Cream, Charles McHardy Butchers and Graingers Deli all planned.

The Prince of Wales’ website said: “The Duke of Rothesay will visit W M Donald, a family run construction and civil engineering business, to open their new headquarters.”

Adding: “The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit Stonehaven town centre and visit three local businesses: Charles McHardy Butchers, Giulianotti Ice Cream and Vintage Sweet Shop and Graingers Deli, Stonehaven.”

Last month Charles and Camilla were pictured with the Queen during the annual Braemar Gathering.

And in June, Camilla was given a tour of the Aberdeen Journals and Original 106 offices following a visit to a Veterans Horseback Charity and to the Maggie’s Cancer Centre in Aberdeen, which she had opened in 2013.