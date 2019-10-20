Charity’s thanks to Aberdeen donors

A social care charity has thanked north-east residents for helping disadvantaged children.

Quarriers asked people to donate £15 a day to give a child a day to remember over the summer months.

Those who use the service in Aberdeen spent time camping and enjoying three days of activities at the Scottish Young Carers Festival.

The annual summer appeal is designed to give children facing difficult circumstances a welcome break from the challenges of their everyday lives.

Children in care, teenage parents and other vulnerable youngsters were among those who benefited.

Alice Harper, chief executive of Quarriers, said: “For some of the children who benefited from this year’s appeal, it was the first time they’d had a proper day out and it was a chance for them to forget the pressures and to make some lasting memories.”