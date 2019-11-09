Charity’s pumps ‘will be huge help to new mums’

A charity has bought new breast pumps for the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Friends of the Neonatal Unit funded the initiative, which has seen an extra 10 pumps bought for the ward.

The investment has been hailed as a much-needed resource to help newborn children when they might only be able to get the nutrients they need through a tube.

Diane Forbes, infant feeding adviser for the neonatal unit, said: “The extra pumps will be invaluable.

“Increasingly, our mums are expressing at the incubator or cot side and these pumps will enable more mums to do so.

“Expressing by their baby helps tremendously with the milk supply and volumes obtained.

“The pumps will be well used.”