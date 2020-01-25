North-east schools encouraged to sign up for charity’s lighthouse art project

Schools across the north-east are being encouraged to sign up for a charity art project.

Dozens of colourful lighthouses will be installed across the region for the Light the North programme in aid of CLAN Cancer Support.

As part of the initiative, an education programme called Little Lights has been launched to help children and families learn more about the illness and the work of CLAN.

Each school will receive learning materials, as well as a miniature lighthouse which pupils can decorate.

Some have already signed up, including Kemnay Primary, which took delivery of their lighthouse earlier this week.

And head teacher David Williams believes the project is a great opportunity for pupils.

He said: “We have had a number of families and staff who have been affected by cancer, both at present and in the past.

“As head teacher, I wanted to do something which would support those who have been affected and show them we are doing something to raise awareness of the issue.

“We have found there is a lack of knowledge or misunderstandings about it.

“Cancer affects everyone in some way, so it’s important we do this to give our pupils a better understanding.”

Mr Williams added: “The imagery and message behind the trail is fantastic and the staff were all really keen to join in when I suggested we take part.

“They’re really eager to start fundraising and we have got a lot of ideas of things we can do to help.

“Everyone is going to have a lot of fun learning about the trail and the work CLAN does.

“The lighthouse is going to sit in our main hall, which is really the main thoroughfare through the school, so everyone is going to see it.

“It’s going to be in the school for months and it’s going to be a constant reminder of why we are taking part.”

At least 30 2.5-metre lighthouses will be installed in communities around the north-east, forming a trail throughout the areas CLAN works in.

And the charity is appealing for other schools to sign up for Little Lights.

Darren Hill, CLAN’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We’re delighted to have Kemnay Primary become one of the first schools to join the Little Lights education programme as part of our art sculpture trail.

“They have supported CLAN for several years now as a community and we can’t wait to see what they come up with for their little lighthouse design.

“Every community is affected by cancer in some way. We want to equip teachers, staff and youth group volunteers with the tools to approach this subject while coming together to create their own little lighthouse.”