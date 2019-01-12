Saturday, January 12th 2019 Show Links
Cash boost for north-east kids charity

by Emma Morrice
12/01/2019, 11:20 am Updated: 12/01/2019, 11:26 am
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital
A north-east children’s charity has received a cash boost.

The Archie Foundation received £7,072.35 from NorthLink Ferries, which was raised through various fundraising efforts.

NorthLink Ferries’ efforts included abseiling down the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and taking part in the Virtual Challenge trek.

A statement made by the Archie Foundation said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this amazing cheque from NorthLink Ferries.

“2018 was a fantastic year working with Kathryn Fullerton and the crew. They were all very welcoming and held brilliant events that led to the superb total. Thank you to all involved.”

