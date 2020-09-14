Charity’s care service in north-east town hailed

A north-east care service’s work with people with learning disabilities has been praised by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited Cornerstone North Aberdeenshire in Peterhead at the end of January.

It provides housing support and care service for people with learning disabilities who live in their own homes across the Buchan town.

Officials rated both the quality of care and management as good during their visit at the start of the year.

The Care Inspectorate report praised the Cornerstone team for allowing people to enjoy regular activities like going on holiday or going to work.

It said: “Supported people were positive about how staff encourage them in their chosen lifestyle.

“They were able to get the most out of life because the staff and organisation had an enabling attitude and believed in their potential.

“People were seen to be enabled to live active lives, including being supported by staff to go on holiday, attend work placements and go to regular social events. This contributed to people being encouraged to get the most out of their service.”