Charity wins legal fight against Aberdeen council on business rates rebate

A charity has won a legal battle against a council which denied it the right to claim relief from business rates.

Centric Community Projects Limited took Aberdeen City Council to the Court of Session over the local authority’s refusal in November 2018 to allow the organisation to pay a reduced financial levy.

The charity is based at Craigievar House in Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce, Aberdeen, and offers their premises to local community groups.

However, a council employee refused to allow Centric to pay a reduced rate because they believed it didn’t qualify for relief.

They inspected the premises and found that it wasn’t in full use at the time they visited. The council claimed that the premises had to be in full use by community groups for it to qualify for relief.

However, the charity believed the council made the wrong decision and took the case for a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

In a written judgement issued by the court yesterday, judge Lord Bannatyne ruled in favour of Centric.

He wrote: “For the following reasons, I am satisfied that the decision made was one that the respondent was not entitled to make.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“First the decision appears to have been based solely on the extent to which the property was in active use.

“That appears to have been the sole criterion to which the respondent has had regard given the terms of the challenged decision. I am persuaded that in making its decision and applying the test, the respondent has failed to have regard to material relevant factors, namely: the petitioner’s charitable purposes and activities.

“Rather, the respondent has focused solely on one consideration in terms of the test, namely: the extent to which the property is in active use and has failed to take account of the obvious explanation for the property not being in its entire active use, namely the petitioner’s particular charitable activities and purposes.

“In reaching its decision the respondent has not applied the test correctly.

“In conclusion, I am satisfied that the respondent has reached a decision which on the facts it was not entitled to reach.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council has received the judgement and will consider its position.”

Centric Community Projects Limited declined to comment.