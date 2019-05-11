Aberdeen man to trek 96 miles in bid to create a community park

A community woodland group is seeking funds to transform 16 acres of “unruly” grassland into a park.

The Cove Woodland Trust bought the land last June after raising more than £13,000 in just a month.

Local farmers had offered the land to the group for it to be conserved as a community-owned park for recreational use.

Since its purchase, the group has been hoping to buy a sit-and-ride mower to clear the area and begin transforming the space.

In an effort to raise the £3,000 needed, chairman Ian Bowie has laced up his hiking boots and is taking on a gruelling 96-mile trek along the West Highland Way.

Trust member Brenda Reid said: “The idea was born from Ian looking to celebrate his 76th birthday.

“He wanted to do something to celebrate and decided he would do this walk raising money for the group.

“The community came together to buy this land and now we’re hoping to manicure it.

“The 16 acres are unruly right now and can’t be easily cleaned up with a conventional mower.”

Cove Woodland Trust said it has a five-year plan on the table with a number of ideas in the works.

Brenda said: “Until we get the land cleared we won’t be able to get started.

“There will be various plans for the space – we have ideas for wildflower meadows, planting lots for those interested in gardening and different areas for recreational activities.”

The forest area has been named the Cove Community Woodland since the purchase following an online vote.

Ian set off on his hike on Saturday and is expected to arrive at Fort William on Monday before his birthday on May 23.

To donate to the group’s cause or find out more about Ian’s trek visit bit.ly/2V5kMik