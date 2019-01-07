Charity urges people in Aberdeen to think about mental health

A national organisation has called on the people of Aberdeen to make mental health a priority this year.

See Me aims to end mental health stigma and has appealed for people across the city to do more to ensure that those who struggle with their mental health are treated fairly.

The national programme wants to start the conversation in Aberdeen with Time to Talk day on February 7.

The group is asking for individuals and organisations to hold events in workplaces and schools so people can speak about how they are feeling and show that everyone has mental health.

Calum Irving, See Me director, said: “People with mental health problems face unacceptably high levels of stigma and discrimination.

“So we want to see workplaces, communities, schools, and health providers in Aberdeen come together to talk about mental health, starting with Time to Talk day.”

