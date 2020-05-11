Charity urges north-east foster carers to come forward

A major charity is looking for foster carers in the north-east.

Barnardo’s Scotland’s appeal for people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help out comes at the start of Foster Care Fortnight, which begins today.

They want anyone considering becoming a foster carer to children and young people who cannot live with their families to contact them.

Sue Brunton, Barnardo’s Scotland’s assistant director of family placement, said their search for foster carers does not stop despite the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “I have been blown away with the outstanding commitment our foster carers have shown to the children and young people in their care during these unprecedented times. Coronavirus has stopped many things but there is still a very real need to find loving foster families for children and young people.”

For information about fostering with Barnardo’s Scotland phone 0800 008 7005 or visit barnardos.org.uk/scotland