Charity to open safehouse for victims of human trafficking in Aberdeen

A charity is set to open its first safehouse for victims of human trafficking in Aberdeen.

The property will be at a secret location in the Granite City and will offer accommodation and support to the vulnerable.

UK charity City Hearts opened an office in the city last June and it is hoped the safehouse will be up and running in a few weeks.

Branch leader Kirsty Wilson, who works with two other full-time members of staff at their base in Bon Accord Terrace, hopes the property will be a beacon of hope for the whole north of Scotland.

She said: “We offer accommodation and support, working alongside the police, to people that have been human trafficked.

“The amount of survivors has doubled in the past few years.

“As the police find more and more people there is a need for more accommodation.

“There is currently nothing in the north of Scotland, with most of the support being found in the Central Belt, so that’s why we chose Aberdeen to be part of our answer.”

The charity, which operates across the UK, needs to keep the location of safehouses secret to protect victims. People can come to City Hearts in a variety of ways, said Kirsty, who splits her time between Aberdeen and Sheffield.

She added: “We have people come to us through police raids or the National Referral System.

“Through the scheme, people who have been victims are given safe accommodation for 90 days and we want to be there for people after that period, which is relatively short.”

The charity is also looking for donations to help support the services they provide.

Kirsty said: “We have a fundraising dinner on March 4 so we’d love to get people and businesses involved in that.

“But even if we could get some practical things, like clothes for people looking for a new beginning, that would be really helpful.”