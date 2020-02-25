Charity to host strength and balance training for Aberdeen sheltered housing staff

A charity will run a training programme for staff working at sheltered housing complexes in Aberdeen.

Paths For All and Sport Aberdeen have joined to teach care workers how to lead their own strength and balance sessions.

The First Steps programme will allow staff to provide regular physical activity sessions for their residents.

Jill Franks, Sport Aberdeen director of performance and planning, said: “The sessions are a powerful tool in enabling those living in sheltered housing to improve their mobility and access a better quality of life.”