Charity to host online information session for north-east residents

An epilepsy charity will host an online information session for those living in the north-east next week.

People will be able to ask questions via Zoom to Epilepsy Scotland‘s helpline and information officer Stuart Macgee, from 10am until noon on Wednesday, September 30.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, face-to-face events have been cancelled, with online sessions taking place instead.

Wednesday’s session will cover those living in Aberdeen and the Grampian area.

It will give people a chance to discuss any questions or concerns they may have regarding epilepsy.

Mr Macgee said: “We know that this has been a difficult time for people living with epilepsy who may have seen their seizures increase because of anxiety and stress during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some people may be feeling isolated and struggling to cope due to having had to self-isolate or shield for the last few months.

“This is why our online information event is a great chance for people to discuss any concerns they may have ‘face to face’ and for us to provide information and support.”

Anyone who would like to sign up for the online event is asked to email contact@epilepsyscotland.org.uk or send a private message to Epilepsy Scotland on its social media.