Charity to host defibrillator training event for north-east town

A north-east town will host an event set up to teach people how to save lives.

The Sandpiper Trust is hosting a public information evening in Turriff, which will help participants to learn vital skills.

Local residents will learn how to use a defibrillator.

The project aims to create a network of volunteer cardiac responders across Grampian.

The evening will take place at the Baden Powell Community Hall in Turriff on Tuesday August 13 from 7pm.