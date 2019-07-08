Charity to hold buttery morning in to raise cash for genetic disorder

A north-east charity event has been organised to help babies with a genetic disorder.

Tay-Sachs affects babies brain cells making them lose the ability to crawl.

Fraserburgh Old Parish Church on Barrasgate Road will host a buttery morning with proceeds going to the The Cure and Action for Tay-Sachs Foundation (CATS).

The disease is a genetic disorder destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which affects babies between three to six months. Tay-Sachs often results in the baby losing the ability to turn over, sit or crawl.

The buttery morning is set to have a lucky dip and raffle on Saturday.

It takes place between 10am and 12noon.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter