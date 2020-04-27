Charity to bring Aberdeen farm to homes in new education videos

An Aberdeen social care charity is to launch a series of educational videos to help keep its much-loved farm open to the public.

Last week VSA announced the future of Easter Anguston Farm as a public venue was under threat due to coronavirus.

Now the charity has launched a series of videos offering behind-the-scenes access to the farm.

The videos will be published twice a week and will give children the chance to learn about all the animals on the farm – including sheep, goats, donkeys, chickens and rabbits.

VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “As we sadly can’t have any visitors to the farm, we have created a series of short educational videos which we are sharing on social media.

“We hope that launching these videos will be a fun and informative way of giving the thousands of families that would normally visit the farm an insight into how we care for the animals.

“We also hope that by sharing these videos it shows how much hard work goes into running the farm.”

The Evening Express is supporting the campaign to keep Easter Anguston open to the public.

Normally the farm, which is used to provide training and work opportunities for people with additional support needs, would welcome around 20,000 visitors every year – but lockdown has left it deserted.

However, it still costs £10,000 a week to operate – with staff costs, animals to be fed and maintenance to be carried out.

The campaign to keep its doors open and help it continue as a community resource has raised more than £10,000 in less than a week.

Kenneth said: “Thank you to everyone who has stepped forward to donate so far. To date our public appeal has raised over £10,000.

“Now, more than ever we need the people of Aberdeen to help us and support the vulnerable children and adults who rely on our support.”

To donate to the campaign, visit vsa.org.uk

