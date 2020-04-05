Charity thanks north-east branches for support

A north-east social care charity has thanked two national organisations for their support.

Quarriers said thank you to Greggs after outlets in Aberdeenshire helped the local carer support service.

Greggs donated products from the now closed stores to carers who are most in need.

Quarriers staff delivered these supplies to carers across the north-east.

A statement from the charity said: “Thank you to both Tesco and Greggs for their assistance in providing practical support for vulnerable children, adults and families during these challenging times.”

Tesco and Greggs have supported the charity nationwide by delivering products to those who are in need.

Face-to-face meetings between Quarriers staff and those they help are no longer taking place.

