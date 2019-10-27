Charity takes Aberdeen pensioners on trip down memory lane

An Aberdeen charity has given pensioners a chance to take a walk down memory lane.

More than a dozen guests and volunteers from the Re-engage organisation, formerly known as Contact the Elderly, enjoyed the Screen Memories Project.

The event was held in the city’s John Lewis community room on Sunday.

Project organisers travel across the country using film clips, still images, memorabilia and audio for older people.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Caroline Peter, Re-engage support officer for Aberdeen, said: “This was a super way to reignite memories and get the conversation flowing with people talking about the particular eras they loved and the film stars they admired.

“Social events like these can make an enormous difference to someone who perhaps doesn’t have the chance to interact with others as much as they would like.”

For more information on the charity go to: http://bit.ly/32Atnhk