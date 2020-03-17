Charity supporting elderly closes Aberdeen centre due to coronavirus risk

A charity supporting the elderly is closing its centre due to coronavirus – but is starting a new initiative to help those in need.

The James Tyrrell Centre in Mastrick, which helps elderly people stay socially active, has closed for at least six weeks amid the outbreak.

But manager Mandy Sangbarani said they are now offering a new service to help elderly people stranded at home and unable to get essentials such as prescriptions or food.

She said: “We decided rather than us not doing anything for six weeks we’d try to help.”

This morning we unfortunately made the decision to close as we want to protect our elderly clients. JTC exists to help… Posted by James Tyrrell Centre on Monday, 16 March 2020

Elderly people will be able to phone Mandy on 07749 174054 between 11am and 2pm Monday to Thursday to let her know what they need.

She will then post on social media appealing for the needed items to be donated by members of the public at the centre.

And Mandy or one of the other workers will then deliver the items to the person in need.

