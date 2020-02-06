Charity supporting Aberdeen’s homeless calls action to reduce deaths

The head of a charity set up to support the city’s homeless has called for action to reduce the number of deaths.

Mike Burns, CEO of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “When we work with these people we see how vulnerable and fragile they are and how years and years of trauma have put them in that position and make them more susceptible to early deaths.”

The charity boss said he could not point at one stand-out reason for the rise in the figures, but said the roll-out of Universal Credit had “not helped” the situation.

He added: “We are just getting more vulnerable people who have reached a certain age and have found themselves at a point where they’re no longer able to sustain their vulnerability.

“The delay to Universal Credit payments is putting people in extreme poverty and into debt and homelessness.”

But Mr Burns welcomed the publication of the new figures and called for further action to be taken.

He said: “I want to congratulate the Scottish Government for being forward thinking and brave enough to set the figures out for the first year as experimental statistics. Hopefully we can all sit down and look at how we reduce the number of deaths.”