Charity Social Bite sign deal to serve Aberdeen City Council staff

A charity initiative is set to benefit from a new deal to sell its food in Aberdeen City Council’s headquarters.

Social Bite will be offering healthy homemade food in the staff cafe at Marischal College.

All profits will go towards the charity’s mission to end homelessness in Scotland.

Social Bite CEO Jane Bruce said: “We are delighted that Aberdeen City Council has chosen to serve Social Bite’s delicious fresh food in the staff café.

“We are on a mission to make sure everyone in Scotland has a safe place to call home and partnerships like these help us on our way.

“Aberdeen is one of the cities in Scotland benefiting from the Housing First Scotland programme which was set up and part funded by Social Bite, and so it is great to have another presence in the city alongside our existing café on Union Street.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are already helping homeless people and alleviating homelessness through initiatives supported by The Aberdeen City Local Housing Strategy 2018-2023, which was developed with registered social landlords, service providers and statutory bodies in response to a comprehensive assessment of housing need and demand.

“Officers and councillors have also taken part in Social Bite’s Sleep in the Park, so when we were approached to trial the charity’s food in our café in Marischal College, it was an easy decision to make as we support its aims and ideals.

“We hope staff and visitors will enjoy the new choices in the café in Marischal College and will help to support the important work carried out by the charity.”