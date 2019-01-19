Shock after yob urinates on clothes donated to Aberdeen charity shop

An Aberdeen charity shop has been forced to boost security measures – after someone urinated on their donations.

Bosies charity shop, on Justice Street, has previously hit out at thieves who took donations left outside the front door.

But now manager Maggie Lenahan and her daughter Debbie have an even nastier problem to deal with – a vandal who relieved themselves on a batch of donated items that had been dropped behind the shop gates when it was closed.

Maggie has repeatedly asked members of the public not to leave items when they are closed, and has even put up signs as a reminder.

The soiled donations had to be thrown out and Debbie was forced to clear up the mess.

Maggie said: “When we came to work, we could see the mess behind the gate, so Debbie went to go and clear it up.

“After a while she came in and said ‘I just threw it all in the bin, it was absolutely stinking of pee.’

“Somebody had obviously urinated, and I just thought ‘for goodness sake, who would do that?’”

Unfortunately the culprit wasn’t captured on CCTV because the cameras were offline due to an upcoming upgrade.

Maggie says the cameras have proved their worth in recent months and more will now be installed.

She said: “We’ve had a few more instances in the last month or so where people have stolen things from inside and outside the shop.

“Because of one instance, we noticed that there was a blind spot in one part of the shop, so we wanted to get that sorted.”

The charity shop, which raises money for cancer research carried out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has had to pay around £500 for the new cameras.

Maggie, herself a cancer survivor, said: “Everything we make goes to the charity, so if we have to spend some money trying to stop people from stealing from us, then that’s money that can’t go to cancer research.

“And if the new cameras don’t work then we’ll need to get full length gates, which will be more money.

“It’s just disappointing.”

Bosies now occupies the space of three retail units, after moving into an adjoining one last year.

Maggie says that means Bosies has to stump up rent for three different shops.