Charity set to break ground on new £3.2 million mental health facility in Aberdeen

A north-east charity was today set to break ground on a new £3.2 million mental health facility in Aberdeen.

The new purpose-built provision on Holburn Street will offer accommodation to 20 people and support an additional 40 others living in their own homes through a mental wellbeing outreach service.

Social care charity VSA is building the Abergeldie House facility after the organisation announced plans for a major fundraising drive earlier this year.

VSA was founded in 1870 and works to support the most vulnerable of people living in our communities from birth to end of life.

Last year it helped 20,000 people across 40 different support services.

Aberdeen Standard Investments, Apache, BP, The Robertson Trust and AG Bain Trust are among those who have stepped forward to support the campaign, which has raised just more than £2.4m to date.

It is hoped the building will open in late 2020 to coincide with the charity’s 150th anniversary year.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at the charity, said: “Around five years ago we identified there was a growing demand for mental health services in Grampian.

“The issue of mental wellbeing has become a lot more prominent recently, with high-profile figures such as the royal family working to encourage people to speak out and end the stigma.

“For almost 150 years our services have evolved to meet the needs of the local community, and today marks a pivotal milestone in our campaign.”

She added: “The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, will put the spade in the ground, which is really poignant since VSA was founded back in 1870 by two provosts, Alexander Nichol and William Leslie.

“To see Abergeldie House evolve from conception to reality has been wonderful and we are urging the public to rally behind us.”

To donate to VSA, please visit vsa.org.uk or visit its head office at 38 Castle Street in Aberdeen.