Dates-n-mates Aberdeen looking for new volunteers

An Aberdeen charity which provides dating and friendship opportunities for adults with learning disabilities is looking for volunteers.

Dates-n-mates Aberdeen, which is part of C-Change, hopes to recruit people to help co-ordinate events.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Louise McEwan, project co-ordinator, said: “Our events are really fun and extremely meaningful to our members, who are able to socialise and feel included when attending dates-n-mates activities.

“We are a small team and require the assistance of volunteers to help run our events. It is a flexible, rewarding and fun experience to be involved in and we welcome volunteers from all walks of life.”

To get involved, contact the team on 01224 974730 or volunteeraberdeen@c-change.org.uk