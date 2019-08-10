Trot along to horse-themed art trail at north-east centre

Animal lovers and art fans have been encouraged to visit a charity trail at a north-east farm.

Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre near Aboyne is taking part in the event raising money for World Horse Welfare.

The farm has five horse sculptures on display on the trail and three other farms in England are hosting their own trails.

The sculptures are to be auctioned off for the charity in November.

A World Horse Welfare spokesman said: “The sculptures on the World Horse Farm Trails highlight the positive stories of horses helped by the charity.

“They include designs created by famous names in equestrianism, broadcasting, art and design as well as competition winners.”

Designs on display at the Aboyne farm include ceramic artist Gabriella Shaw and Chinese silver-medal event rider winner Alex Hua Tian.