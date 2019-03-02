Aberdeen University students run to raise cash for refugees

An Aberdeen university society is to host a charity run in aid of refugees.

The Amnesty International Society from Aberdeen University are hosting their third charity 5K run this month.

It will take place on Saturday March 23 with the event opening at 10.30am and the run starting at 11am along the Aberdeen Beach Esplanade.

Funds raised will go to the Shining Lights scholarship at the university.

The scholarship offers students who hold a refugee status and wish to study in Aberdeen additional support to enable them to do so.

Those who wish to participate will have to pay a minimum amount of £10 and are encouraged to find sponsors to support the cause.

To take part, runners will have to register online and create a fundraising page through JustGiving.