Charity praises volunteers in Aberdeen shop

A charity has praised north-east volunteers who work in its shops.

Barnardo’s Scotland has thanked its Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire volunteers.

The charity highlighted their importance after they donated 34,329 hours last year.

And with Volunteers’ Week running until Friday, Barnardo’s Scotland is calling for more people to get involved.

Last year 194 people offered more than 34,329 hours at the charity’s stores in Aberdeen City, Inverurie and Peterhead.

They spent their time checking, steaming and labelling stock and serving customers.

Barnardo’s Scotland’s volunteering adviser Alison McLaughlin said: “Our local stores play a vital role in raising much-needed funds to maintain our work across Scotland.

“Some volunteers come in for just an hour each week, others for much longer, but every effort is sincerely appreciated.”