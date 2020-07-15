Charity praises north-east fundraisers for helping ensure children continue to receive help

Our supporters across Aberdeen have done an amazing job of finding new and creative ways during lockdown to help us still be there for children.

Many of them had signed up to take part in large fundraising events, but with these cancelled they have come up with alternative ways to complete challenges and raise money.

These include cycling 900 miles without leaving their living room, bringing the Kiltwalk to their own back garden and even knitting a make-shift version of our dinosaur mascot, Pantosaurus, to wear while completing a 5km run.

Fundraising is a really important part of how our organisation runs. In fact, 90% of our funding comes from our supporters and, by adapting the way in which they fundraise, they have helped us still be there for children in Aberdeen and the rest of the country.

A midwife from Aberdeen, Siobhain Leith, who also volunteers as a Childline counsellor, took on the challenge of walking a full marathon in her back garden after the Kiltwalks were cancelled. The feat, taking more than eight hours, raised more than £1,000 for NSPCC Scotland.

Another of our volunteer Childline counsellors, Laura Appleton, managed to cycle a huge 874 miles on an exercise bike in her house – the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats – also raising more than £1,000.

We’ve had people choose to ‘celebrate and donate’ by asking their friends and family to make a donation instead of giving them a gift on their birthday or other celebration. And some supporters have hosted virtual quizzes and bingo games in an effort to bring in funds for us.

It is with the support of people like this that we manage to continue to be here for children throughout this public health crisis and beyond.

And we’re always looking for people to start up or join fundraising groups in their local areas, to help rally together people in their communities to think up new activities and organise events.

In whichever way you choose to help us, you are raising vital funds that help to protect children and prevent abuse and neglect across Scotland.

Last year, the Aberdeen Childline base launched its 15th Anniversary Appeal, which aims to fund the recruitment and training of 50 new volunteer counsellors over a three-year period. Since the base was set up in 2004 it has delivered over 150,000 counselling sessions with children and young people.

If you would like to fundraise for us then please contact scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk for more information or if you would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nspccscot

Children can contact Childline about any worries they have on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk and adults concerned about the wellbeing of a child can speak to one of our NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk or on 0808 800 5000.