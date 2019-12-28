NHS delivery service charity sees huge rise in jobs in north-east

A north-east charity which provides a delivery service for the NHS has seen the number of jobs it carries out rise by almost 800% since last year.

North East Rider Volunteers (Nervs), which is part of the blood bikes network across the UK, was originally set up several years ago but signed its first service-level agreement with NHS Grampian in April 2018.

Between May and December last year the volunteers, who can transport paperwork and medical equipment, carried out 90 jobs to assist the health board.

This compares with a whopping 800 carried out this year.

A total number of 20,436 miles was covered, which accounts for one-way journeys made by volunteers on delivery of items, and does not cover their journey back.

Nervs was started by founder and chairman Neil Powers, who was inspired to help after his wife Kate had breast cancer in 2007, and also spent some time in hospital due to an auto-immune condition.

In 2015 he organised a meeting at the White Horse in Balmedie, where the family live, which was attended by around 40 people, resulting in the inception of the charity.

Now, there are more than 300 volunteers who are signed up.

Neil said: “We have volunteers as far south as Dundee and as far west as Elgin.

“We have a daytime shift from 9am until 6pm and an evening shift from 6pm until 10pm.

“We’ve got quite a lot who are really keen. We could still do with a few more retired people for the daytime.

“I think a lot of the increase in the number of jobs we’ve had is due to the publicity, and a lot of it is due to information that has been passed down through the NHS – more people know about us.

“I’ve got such a good team behind me now.”

Nervs has a fleet of several vehicles, including a bike, a Ford Fiesta van, which was originally rented to the group and which they later bought, and an ex-police demonstrator BMW motorcycle, which was transported free of charge from Essex by the Caledonian Bike Bus.

Following a donation from Apache North Sea, the group bought a Triumph Tiger 800, which is named Beryl after the oil field, and earlier this year an ex-north-west ambulance service Skoda Octavia Scout rapid response vehicle.

Neil said: “We are desperately trying to raise funds to buy a 4×4 for the winter.”

Nervs is also hoping to secure some corporate sponsorship.

Anyone who is interested in helping is asked to email info@nervs.org.uk