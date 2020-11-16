Charity offering support to fishermen and their families in north-east

A charity is reminding fishermen in the north-east that support is available in the coming months.

The Fishermen’s Mission is the only fishermen’s charity that provides emergency support alongside practical, financial, spiritual and emotional care. It helps all fishermen, active or retired, and their families.

With the winter months approaching, director of business development for the charity, Ali Godfrey, wants to remind people that support is available.

She said: “We can provide help with a whole range of services, offering financial, practical and emotional support.

“Some fishing families may face the dilemma of ‘heat or eat’ this winter but that can be avoided by contacting The Fishermen’s Mission.

“We know that as the temperature drops and the weather gets severe, life can become increasingly hard for our elderly fishing community. Call us, in complete confidence, and we can see how we can help you.

“We are here and ready to help anyone in our fishing community whether you are an active or retired fisherman, a fisherman’s wife or partner or a dependant of a fisherman.

“If you are anxious about how you will cope or worried about what the future months will bring, please get in touch. Don’t get snowed under this winter.”

The Fishermen’s Mission is entirely reliant on donations and receives no government or lottery funding.

If you would like to support the charity, you can do so by texting AFLOAT to 770085 to donate £2.