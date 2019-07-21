North-east charity nominated for top childcare award

A charity which works with children in the north-east has received a double nomination for national awards.

Flexible Childcare Service Scotland (FCSS), a newly-formed organisation which delivers services in Aberdeenshire, has been put forward for Scottish Nursery Management Today accolades.

It was nominated for the Nursery Training and Development Award and the Nursery Team Award.

This award recognises its commitment to training and developing staff and providing the best possible start for children in their care.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Director Susan McGhee said: “We have made an organisational commitment to high quality training that supports our vision of creating flexibility in early learning and childcare for all children, families and communities.

“We have detailed training plans at all levels and a robust, effective staff development policy.

“We are committed to supporting children so that they thrive and get the best start in their lives.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony next month.