Charity links up with north-east golf club

A charity has joined forces with a north-east golf course.

As part of the Energy Efficient Ellon initiative, Scarf has agreed to sponsor the 18th hole at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club.

The charity, which aims to help people out of fuel poverty, has signed a three-year deal for the 18th hole.

Scarf offers a bespoke advice service for residents, as well as access to Scottish Government funding to make improvements to the rating of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

Scottish Government is aiming to ensure all homes achieve a C-rating in their EPC by 2050.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ross Adams of Scarf said: “Scarf is committed to being an active part of the community and we are delighted to work with Newburgh-on-Ythan on this sponsorship.”

Paul Manson, golf club manager, said: “We are grateful to Scarf and look forward to working with them in the coming years.”