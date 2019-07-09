Charity left counting cost after thief steals till from north-east community hall

A charity has been left counting the cost after being targeted by a thief – and detectives say he may have struck two more times.

The man went to Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn in the early hours of the morning and broke into the reception area.

He then forced his way into a till and ripped it off a desk before running off with it and making his escape.

It is understood there was around £500 in the till.

Police are studying CCTV footage of the crime and have taken the till roll away to check for fingerprints.

The hall had to close for several hours on Friday and the charity which runs it is unable to take cash payments while the police probe continues.

Manager Michael Todd said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. This man is the lowest of the low.

“I’ve been involved here for 13 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“He seems to be a guy who was just a chancer who got lucky.”

Mr Todd added: “We are a charity that helps people by providing a social space. To steal from a community organisation is appalling.

“We’ve had to step up security. We’re fitting new locks and ensuring our shutters are effective.

“Fortunately, the CCTV was in use and we’ve provided images to the police, but we’re reviewing everything to ensure this can’t happen again.”

Detectives say a similar incident happened at plant hire firm Aberclean at Blackchambers in Westhill at around 2.30am on Thursday and a third theft at a farmhouse in Newmacher at around about the same time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is not known what was stolen from those two properties.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A small dark car was seen in both areas during the time in question.”

Detective Constable Erin Dignan said: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind as to whether all these incidents are linked, but given the similar times they happened, it needs to be considered.

“These are rural areas where crimes of this nature are extremely rare – it won’t be tolerated.

“Anyone with information or private CCTV footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.”