Aberdeen charity launches hunt for new office as old base goes on market

An Aberdeen charity is on the hunt for a new office.

Me Too, which helps youngsters with additional support needs, has been based at the Elevator business centre at Admiral Court, Aberdeen, since last summer but has been told it now needs to find a new home.

The building is in the process of being sold, meaning the charity needs to find a new base.

Chief executive Phionna McInnes has issued a plea for anyone who can help them find a new office to get in touch.

Me Too was started by Phionna in 2015 as a quarterly magazine to collate information, support and events available to children who have additional support needs.

It has since grown to offer a monthly children’s club and school holiday programme as well as offering relaxed events.

Phionna said: “We were delighted to secure offices within Elevator last summer.

“We moved there in August and they had given us a terrific rate and being a charity we couldn’t believe our luck.”

She said after finding out the building was being sold, they discovered they needed to be out of the offices by March.

Phionna added: “Many of our volunteers don’t drive and we ideally need central offices for meeting parents and getting to our many relaxed sessions.

“However, everything I have looked at is over £750 a month.

“We have a four-desk office just now which is what we are looking for going forward.

“We would be so grateful for the support. As a registered charity there can be benefits for business supporting us too.

“It can reduce their business rates if some of the premises are allocated to us as we are rates exempt.”