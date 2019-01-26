Aberdeen charity Inspired by 30th year

An Aberdeen charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

As part of its big birthday, Inspire, based on the Beach Boulevard, is encouraging members of the public to come forward and help fundraise for the charity, with events that have a “30” theme.

Inspire started life as Partnership Housing in October 1988, not changing its name until the mid 2000s. It moved into its current base in 2008.

It offers services across the north-east, including residential and day services, support to people in their communities, respite care, social support groups and training for employment.

Andrew Reid, development worker at Inspire, said: “Our first service started in 1990 in Fonthill Terrace. The three people we supported then moved from what was Woodlands Hospital.

“Over the years, small services popped up in Aberdeen City, and over time we started working in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

“Just this year we have started working in Angus as well, based in Montrose and Arbroath.”

From beginning with only three services, Inspire now has a total of 45 services and supports more than 320 people.

It also has its own charity shop called Inspire…By, in Huntly and Stonehaven, which service users can work in and where they can help out with a variety of tasks.

The charity hopes that, during its 30th year, people will be digging deep.

Although Inspire receives funding for its core services, donations are needed to provide extra activities.

These include schemes such as supper clubs, baking groups and coffee mornings – some of which are so popular, people queue to attend.

For the first time, Inspire will be putting on a pantomime featuring its users, called Happily Never After, which takes place tonight at NESCol theatre.

Inspire chief executive Linda Gray said: “The launch of 30 for 30 is yet another way of celebrating our landmark anniversary and we hope people will get on board to help us raise valuable funds.

“Could you get together with 30 friends for a fundraising afternoon tea?

“Could you join our trio of runners and complete three 10k races in aid of Inspire in 2019? Could you donate £1 a day during April, June or September?

“The list goes on and the possibilities are endless. We hope it’s a campaign people can really get on board with and we look forward to hearing how people will adopt the idea for their own fundraising.”

Each of the services is organising its own 30th celebrations, such as a Christmas party, a Daffodil tea party and a party which will be a throwback to 1988.

Anyone interested in helping out with fundraising is asked to contact Inspire on 01224 280005 or info@inspiremail.org.

The charity is always looking for people to help with its befriender service, or general volunteering.