Charity in plea for Aberdeen volunteers

A plea has gone out for volunteers to help support blind and partially sighted people in the north-east.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) has asked anyone who would be able to help in Aberdeen to get in touch.

The charity helps provide specially adapted radios to blind and partially sighted people across the country free of charge.

It allows those who have seeing difficulties to be able to listen to radios, podcasts, talking books and talking newspapers.

BWBF Regional Development Manager Sophie Wheldon said: “Volunteering really is a great way of giving back to your community and we are looking for people in Aberdeen and surrounding areas to support us in delivering our service to blind people, giving them a lifeline to the outside world.”

Anyone who is interested in helping the charity is asked to e-mail sophie@blind.org.uk