Somebody Cares hoping to stay at former Aberdeen garden centre site

An Aberdeen charity which tackles poverty has applied for permission to continue using a former garden centre.

Somebody Cares has been using the old Dobbies Garden Centre on Hazledene Road for the last nine years.

Their existing planning permission has expired and they have gone to the council for permission to continue using it for their megastore.

As well as a shop, the former retail unit includes a restaurant and spaces for meetings and training.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents submitted alongside the proposal said they want to stay on at the building.

It said: “The organisation has taken on a number of additional buildings to support the growth and a key building in the development plan is the former Dobbies Garden Centre in Hazledene Road.

“Somebody Cares has now been using these buildings for almost nine years and as our existing planning permission has now run out, new permission is being sought from Aberdeen City Council to allow us to continue what we do.

“As part of the development that will be taking place in Somebody Cares, significant employment opportunities will be created, and the projections are showing 20 to 30 permanent employees.”