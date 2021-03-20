Charity hopes it is ‘third time lucky’ after postponing Cairngorm to Coast fundraiser

A Moray charity has been forced to postpone one of its biggest fundraisers until later this summer due to Covid.

Outfit Moray hosts the Cairngorm to Coast (C2C) event every year, with scores of people flocking to the region to hike and cycle up to 100km through the Dava Way.

But organisers have postponed the May event as they feel it would be “irresponsible” to put local communities at risk by bringing so many visitors to the area so soon after Covid restrictions lift.

‘Incredibly disappointed’ but safety is ‘paramount’

Karen Cox, the Lossiemouth charity’s community fundraiser and event organiser, said: “Once again, we find ourselves in the position where we have to postpone our Cairngorm to Coast challenge.

“Despite the first minister’s announcement that restrictions may potentially be easing by the end of May, we feel it is still a little too soon and, potentially irresponsible, to be bringing 80+ people from all over the UK together to the rural communities along the event’s route.

“We are incredibly disappointed, but the safety of our participants, staff, volunteers, and local residents is paramount, and we believe this is the most sensible course of action at this time.”

Looking ahead to August for ‘third time lucky’

Chief executive Tony Brown admitted it was a blow for the charity, which relies massively on fundraising to support vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Moray.

However, he is hopeful it can go ahead on August 28.

He said: “As a charity, we are heavily reliant on the income we receive from fundraising activities like C2C to fund the work we do with vulnerable or disadvantaged young people across Moray and, like many charities, the pandemic and necessary restrictions has had a huge impact on our ability to raise funds.

“We had to cancel 2020’s event and we are hoping it’s third time lucky and the Cairngorm to Coast will finally take place in August.”

The challenge starts at Cairngorm Ski Centre and finishes at the Windswept Brewing Taproom in Lossiemouth.

Participants can choose between a 30km hike, 100km bike ride or the original 30km hike/70km bike option. To find out more, or to sign up, visit www.outfitmoray.com/c2c