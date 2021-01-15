An Aberdeen charity has thanked those who made donations as part of their latest campaign.

Home-Start Aberdeen’s All Wrapped Up appeal wanted people in the Granite City to donate coats for children and families to use in the winter months.

The charity received an array of coats with some new and others that had been used and were cleaned free of charge by Timpsons.

Home-Start Aberdeen also received toys, books and selection boxes which were given out to dozens of families.

Eleanor McEwan, the charity’s general manager, said: “Thanks to the generosity of so many we were able to provide 45 families, including 86 children, with winter coats, books, toys and selection boxes ahead of Christmas.

“The All Wrapped Up appeal was all about being able to provide something cosy to wear, something warm they need, something fun for a treat and something joyful to read. We’d like to say a huge thanks for each and every donation we received. It’s made a big difference for local families at Christmas and over these cold days.”

Home-Start received so many coats that they are able to help out other charities although the current lockdown measures have impacted the clothing being given out.

Eleanor said: “The impact and restrictions of the current lockdown has curtailed our ability to manage this for now but as soon as practicably able we will work with our partners across the city to distribute the coats where most needed.”