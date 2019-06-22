Aberdeen charity hits £3 million in appeal

A charity appeal to expand neurological care services has raised over £3 million.

Sue Ryder Dee View Court in Kincorth aims to get to £3.9 million, which will fund the building of the new extension of the centre, and develop its services to make sure it meets the needs of people with long-term neurological conditions and brain injuries.

Work is under way on the project, with the expansion scheduled for completion later this year.

Valerie Maxwell, Sue Ryder Dee View Court centre director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached the £3 million fundraising milestone and we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our donors who have helped us get this far.

“We are really close to our £3.9m target and with the community’s support we hope to reach our goal.”

For more information, or to support the appeal, visit www.sueryder.org