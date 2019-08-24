Charity gets on board for new Aberdeen Monopoly

The second square to feature on a new Aberdeen edition of a popular board game has been officially revealed.

Aberdeen Monopoly is set to be released later this year, with a number of prominent city landmarks to feature as part of the board.

The makers of the game have now announced Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home will be included after it was handed a community chest space.

The charity’s manager Marie Simpson said: “Mrs Murray’s is absolutely thrilled and honoured to be part of this unique Aberdeen Monopoly edition.”

The first space to feature was announced earlier this year, with Aberdeen-based charity Befriend A Child the recipient.

Graham Barnes, a spokesman for the game’s makers Winning Moves UK, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the Aberdeen version of the world’s most famous game.”