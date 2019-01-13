Charity fundraiser to run five ultra marathons on route to Pittodrie

A football fan will be running five ultramarathons in five days to attend a match in Aberdeen – and raise cash for charity.

David Smith, a Rangers fan, will be running the five ultramarathons from Ibrox, in Glasgow, to Pittodrie, to watch his club’s match against fellow title contenders – Aberdeen.

The run starts on February 2 and finishes four days later.

He will be donating the funds raised to MS Society Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

David, from Kirkintilloch, chose MS Society Scotland as one of his charities after meeting his wife, Jennie, who was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis in 2008.

While many people would find the challenge of running consecutive ultramarathons daunting, David is looking forward to the task. He said: “I run to clear my head and to be on my own so setting these kinds of challenges is something I really enjoy.

“Fifteen miles on a winter evening after finishing work is not always easy but it is absolutely worth it.

“I just hope to raise as much money as possible for some great causes that do fantastic work in Scotland.”