READY Charity football challenge to be kicked off by Aberdeen MP

A football challenge aimed at helping those from disadvantaged backgrounds will be kicked off on Friday.

Street Soccer Scotland, a charity which supports those affected by social deprivation, is running its Big Dribble initiative this weekend as part of this year’s Kiltwalk.

A specially-designed tartan football will be dribbled 230 miles from Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium to Hampden Park in Glasgow between Friday and Sunday.

Getting the relay event under way will be Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who will dribble the ball from Pittodrie to Cove in his constituency, starting at 6am on Friday.

It is hoped the final leg of the challenge will be completed at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Street Soccer Scotland founder David Duke said: “We’re excited to launch our first participation event involving some amazing people from across Scotland.

“We’ve been looking at hosting a country-wide event for a while now, but with Covid putting those plans on hold, we’re delighted that we’ve found a solution in The Big Dribble that unites people in a nationwide challenge while safely taking part in their own local areas.

“Dribbling the football from Aberdeen all the way to Glasgow through the day and night is no easy feat, so we’re extremely thankful to Stephen and the others for rising to the challenge.

“Their fundraising efforts are massively appreciated and we’re extremely grateful to everyone who has continued to support Street Soccer Scotland throughout this challenging time.”