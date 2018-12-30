Charity donates more than 100 winter coats to north-east children

A foundation has ensured more than 100 youngsters in need in the north-east have received a winter coat.

Warm winter clothing has been given to 130 disadvantaged children in Aberdeenshire after a £6,500 donation.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Charitable Foundation has given the money to Cash for Kids which will provide children with £50 of clothing vouchers.

The 2018 campaign received 1,260 applications for warm clothing for children – an increase of 40% compared to the 880 applications received last year.

Michelle Ferguson, Cash for Kids charity manager, said: “The charity receives an overwhelming number of applications every year, but this year has seen our largest number of applications to date, with over 1,267 applications for coats received and more coming in.

“There’s no denying we’re facing an annual increase. Most of the children from these families have never had new clothes before.”

