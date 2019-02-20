Charity concern as council looks to big changes for Aberdeen events

New licensing rules affecting Aberdeen event organisers could be in place next year – though special consideration will be given to charities.

Public event licences (PELs) are needed for some events and activities to take place.

Now Aberdeen City Council wants to require more events to have them, such as endurance runs like Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy event in Hazlehead Park.

At a Town House meeting yesterday, the council’s licensing committee voted to ask the public, so a 28-day consultation will take place in the next few months before the committee makes a final decision.

Whatever changes are agreed would probably take effect in April 2020.

PELs could also be needed for charity white-collar boxing events, go-karting, trampolining and inflatable children’s attractions.

Such changes could force event organisers to pay fees between £85 and £1,390 and charities such as Cancer Research UK had expressed concern their costs could rise.

After the meeting, the committee’s convener Councillor John Reynolds said: “Charities have to be given special consideration – we will give charities a special discounted rate.”

He added: “Some may accuse the council of increasing red tape but it is about doing the right thing.

“PELs help to avoid situations where someone is hurt or even killed at events.

“They also ensure there is pre-agreement between the organisers and the council on how the land should be left after events are taking place.

“The council wants to encourage people to put on events, so there will be an element of flexibility and discretion over which events require PELs.

“The consultation will last for 28 days and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say. We will listen to all views.”

Committee member councillor Steve Delaney added: “We need to ensure these changes to which events need PELs are clearly articulated so those who could be affected by them are made fully aware.”