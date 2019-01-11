Charity closes in on £3.9m target for new Aberdeen care centre

A charity is just £1.3 million short of its target to fund a specialist care centre in Aberdeen.

Sue Ryder wants to add an extra 20 beds to its Dee View Court facility in Kincorth.

The centre currently offers 22 beds to people with neurological conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Disease, where they receive a range of different treatments.

The £3.9m extension, which is currently in the process of being built, will also create more than 70 jobs in the north-east.

Sue Ryder, which works with people across the UK, has already raised £2.6m for the centre, but is now looking for members of the public to help them raise the rest.

As part of a new drive, named Brick by Brick, the charity has laid on a series of fundraising events, including a firewalk, a walk on the wings of a plane as it takes to the skies and a fancy dress abseil from the AECC tower.

Centre director Valerie Maxwell said: “At the moment, we have the 22 rooms, and we’re looking to increase that to 42 altogether.

“We already have a waiting list of 28 people.

“There are a lot of young people on the waiting list who are really looking for that specialist care.

“The extension will really make a difference to the amount of people we can care for, but will also mean they get the right kind of care and can go out into the community if that’s what they want.”

Scottish Government Public Health Minister Joe Fitzpatrick paid a visit to the centre earlier this week, meeting staff members and residents, as well as being updated on the project.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with the staff and the residents here.

“The Government currently has a draft action plan for neurological diseases that’s out for consultation, which we developed in partnership with groups like Sue Ryder.

“The plan will really look to ensure people with neurological conditions will get the best possible support, and what I’ve seen here today is really impressive.”

Sue Ryder has been spending the money on the extension as donations come in, and hopes the project will be complete by August. To take part in any of the fundraising initiatives, visit www.sueryder.org/DeeViewAppeal