North-east man to take on six charity challenges in memory of late father

A man from the north-east is taking on six challenges for a charity in memory of his dad.

Callum MacDonald, 34, who is from Mintlaw and lives in Kingswells, lost his dad John, from Elgin, to Motor Neurone Disease in August 2013.

John, an operations director for a logistics company, passed away aged 57 after living with the condition for only one year.

Callum has rallied several close friends to take on #JonnyMac2019, which includes climbing a Corbett, cycling the Formartine and Buchan Way, Aberdeen Kiltwalk, climbing a Munro, walking the Speyside Way and completing the Great Glencoe Challenge to Ben Nevis.

Callum said: “We are currently at £1,690 which is great.

“If I’m honest, I know that £2,500 is a drop in the ocean in the reality of curing this disease, however, if the money can provide respite, comfort and care for anyone afflicted in any way, we’re doing well.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cal-macdonald1 to find out more or donate.