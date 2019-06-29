Charity celebrates 25 years of helping children

A charity is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its childcare training service.

Aberlour Child Care Trust, which has a base in Aberdeen, launched the Aberlour Futures initiative in the city and Aberdeenshire in 1994.

Staff have now helped more than 1,300 candidates across the north-east achieve qualifications in early learning.

The programme has also helped almost 360 young people in schools to achieve skills for work qualifications.

Courses include SVQs for adults who already have experience working in the sector and young people undertaking a modern apprenticeship.

Former SVQ candidate Sacha Will began with Aberlour Futures in 1996 while working as a childminder. She now works as an improvement programme manager at the city council.

She said: “Their guidance and encouragement helped me to develop confidence and skills which allowed me to continue learning and work towards achieving my degree.

“Aberlour Futures reached out to help me when there wasn’t an obvious route to take.

“Their encouragement has enabled me reach where I am today in my career and I cannot be more thankful for the programme’s invaluable support over the years.”