Charity cash boost for Aberdeen’s Russell Anderson Development School

An Aberdeen-based charity which aims to advance the health and wellbeing of young people from socially deprived areas has been given a cash boost.

Skipton Building Society’s Charitable Foundation has donated £1,200 to the Russell Anderson Development School.

Using sport to engage children, the charity aims to develop the practical skills of young people and offer them a chance to enjoy better opportunities in the future.

The money donated by the Charitable Foundation will go towards additional new kit and equipment, such as training balls, space markers and bibs to be used by coaches in the selected schools.

Angela Burns, manager at Skipton’s Aberdeen branch, said: “We’re passionate about helping our local community, particularly the younger generation who I feel hugely benefit from the work of the Russell Anderson Foundation.

“It is incredible to be able to support its fantastic work in engaging children in physical activities and giving them amazing opportunities for their future.

“Our Charitable Foundation donates around £150,000 each year to charities across the country and it is especially satisfying to see an organisation local to our branch receive a substantial donation.”

For more information on how your charity could apply for funding, visit the Skipton Charitable Foundation website at www.skiptoncharitablefoundation.co.uk